WATCH: The Grand Tour Season 2 Trailer Shows Richard Hammond Moments Before The Crash

This morning to coincide with Prime Day, Amazon posted the trailer for the second season of The Grand Tour which is due to hit screens later this year. It hasn't officially made its way on to YouTube yet, but one impatient fan has uploaded it. We'll replace this with the official one as soon as it lands:

Yep, short and sweet. But note Hammond's last words in the clip: "Watch this". Yep, this is moments before the infamous Rimac Concept One crash in Switzerland. So hey, it might have nearly killed him, but at least it provided a decent hook for the show's marketing.

It isn't entirely clear when the new show is set to debut, though all signs point to October. We'll keep you posted.