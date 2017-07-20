Watching Archer Outmanoeuvre Kingsman's Eggsy Is Supremely Satisfying

During yesterday’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle panel, Fox premiered a new digital short, a delightfully fun crossover where Kingsman’s Eggsy (Taron Egerton) runs into world’s-greatest-spy-but-also-kind-of-an-idiot Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), where the two secret agents do what they’re best at: being dapper and acting kind of dickish.

While Archer has the upper-hand for almost the entirety of the encounter, the short ends with Eggsy challenging his American visitor to a gentlemanly drinking contest. The encounter ends up exactly like you’d think it would... which is to say someone ends up having a knob drawn on their face.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits cinemas on September 22nd.

