Watching Lego Master Builders Make This Life-Sized Thor: Ragnarok Statue Is Absolutely Mesmerising

The amount of technical and artistic skill that it’s taken to create nearly everything about Thor: Ragnarok from the movie itself to its gorgeous advertisements is almost unimaginable. The same goes for the life-sized Lego Thor that appeared at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

The thing about Lego is that we all understand the basic concept and steps that someone takes to build something using them. Take one piece, stick it onto another, rinse, and repeat until you’ve turned a bunch of bricks into something else. But actually seeing a team of Master Builders piecing together thousands of Lego over the course of 12 days and creating a Thor statue that both, you know, looks like Thor but also has a sense of texture and movement to it is absolutely mesmerising.