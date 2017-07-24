We Want Plastic-Free Food Choices Say UK Shoppers

Here's an idea that suddenly seems amazing, even though it's the way things used to be done -- give us food shopping choices that don't involve plastic. Stop filling out precious little bin spaces with that scrunchy wrap that tries to reassure us of the cleanliness of everything. Get a man to put our tomatoes in a paper bag like it's 1953.

The idea of a plastic-free aisle in supermarkets has been floated by anti-plastic campaign group A Plastic Planet, which surveyed 2,000 adults and found that a chunky 91 per cent majority wants shopping choices to include a plastic-free option, even if it may mean the bottoms of the tomatoes are ever so slightly more bruised when we get home and someone else may have touched that apple.

APP's Sian Sutherland said: "Consumer demand for products that generate less plastic waste is higher than ever. A Plastic Free Aisle would help supermarkets meet the needs of shoppers who are fed up of buying products covered with layer after layer of throwaway plastic. For years we’ve able to buy gluten-free, dairy-free, and fat-free, so why no plastic free?"

A fantastic idea. Maybe we could start getting things that currently come in vast lumps of plastic like, say, MILK, delivered in recyclable glass bottles? Some sort of clean-powered electric vehicle could drive around local areas, delivering bottles and taking away the empties? I'm off to patent this idea and create the associated app. [A Plastic Planet]

