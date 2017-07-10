star wars

Whose Han Solo Movie Wardrobe Appears in Ron Howard's Sneaky Photos?

By Germain Lussier on at

Director Ron Howard wants to know if we can match the Han Solo character to this wardrobe full of costumes.

Here’s the evidence:

I mean, probably Lando, right? But maybe Elan Sleazebaggano is making a re-appearance. Or, judging by those set photos, it could even be Han.

But wait! Here’s another angle.

Tell us what you think below.

The #UntitledHanSoloMovie opens May 25, 2018. [Twitter]

