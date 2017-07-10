Whose Han Solo Movie Wardrobe Appears in Ron Howard's Sneaky Photos?

Director Ron Howard wants to know if we can match the Han Solo character to this wardrobe full of costumes.

Here’s the evidence:

can you guess whose closet this is? #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/1gB17Rt1vN — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) July 11, 2017

I mean, probably Lando, right? But maybe Elan Sleazebaggano is making a re-appearance. Or, judging by those set photos, it could even be Han.

But wait! Here’s another angle.

Tell us what you think below.

The #UntitledHanSoloMovie opens May 25, 2018. [Twitter]

