WIN: Do More Than A Spider Can By Winning This Spider-Man Drone

Spider-Man: Homecoming is out now in cinemas and features not just a new Peter Parker (Tom Holland), but also a new spider-suit too. And perhaps unsurprisingly - it has been given a little bit of an upgrade thanks to Tony Stark.

And now we’ve teamed up with the Disney Store to help you to unleash your inner Spider-Man. Unfortunately, we haven’t got a full Stark-powered Spider suit, but we have got the official Spider-Man: Homecoming drone to give away to one lucky reader.

Just like the drone that Peter deploys in the film, this drone is an eight-legged quadcopter. It comes with a specially designed controller and will even play key phrases from the film.

All you need to do to win is fill in the form below and tell us how YOU unleash your inner Spider-Man. The competition closes at midnight on 28th July and a winner will be selected shortly after.

Loading...

Terms and Conditions: