Wonder Woman 2 Will Be in Cinemas December 2019

Warner Bros. just made it official. Diana Prince will ring in Christmas on December 13th, 2019.

That’s the date Wonder Woman 2 will be released in cinemas. Gal Gadot returns, of course, and Patty Jenkins is expected to direct, though her deal has not yet been finalised.

The news comes mere days after Warner Bros. took the stage at Comic-Con 2017 to show footage from Justice League and Aquaman, which are the next two DC films to hit cinemas. There could be one more film that hits cinemas before Wonder Woman 2, possibly Shazam, but nothing is official.

Rumours circulating suggest that the film could be set in the 1980s, but that’s unconfirmed.

The first Wonder Woman is the highest grossing film of the summer, currently at about $390 million in US and just over $780 million worldwide. [Hollywood Reporter]

