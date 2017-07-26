Yorkshire Man Wrecks New Ferrari One Hour After Picking it up

It's time for another game of Spot the Supercar From the Pile of Smoking Wreckage! This particular pile of smoking wreckage was found by South Yorkshire Police near junction 37 of the M1, and it's OK to laugh at the owner's extreme misfortune as he escaped with only cuts and bruises. Doctors say his ego may never be the same, though, and he's unlikely to be able to get an erection for a fortnight.
If you want to be sad about the passing of a nice car, the wreck used to be a Ferrari 430 Scuderia. The accident report says that the driver lost control in the rain, dumping his nice car 50 yards down a bank into a field next to the motorway, where it promptly caught fire. On Facebook, the owner said he'd only picked it up an hour before destroying it. Ouch.
A bit of the front did escape the fire, though...
...so the owner can lever off the bonnet badge to keep as a memento of that glorious hour when he used to be a Ferrari owner. [Twitter via Sky News]
