You're Not Alone in Dreading Socialising

46 per cent of adults are normal and boring and would rather stay at home than go out and pretend to be happy in a pub full of loud people, with data assembled by Currys PC World saying that the ideal evening now involves emotionlessly staring at several screens simultaneously until something needs charging or it's bed time.

The survey of 5,000 people found that the age of 31 is the tipping point, as that's when people start to dread going out and would rather stay at home not spending money and not having to pretend to have heard what someone said and laughing.

Staying in is all well and good, but some seem to be taking it a bit far. 14 per cent of the people asked said their ideal night in was inviting friends around and scrolling through Facebook together, which is perhaps a bit too boring even for us to contemplate.

Currys director Matt Walburn said: "Technology is a big lure of staying in and our findings show how it’s transformed home habits, with Brits proudly investing in their households more than ever before. It’s now almost impossible to get bored at home, with endless box sets and the latest technology, such as 4K TV, enhancing the in-house experience, so much, that it often surpasses its ‘outdoor’ equivalent." [Dixons Carphone]

