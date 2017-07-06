Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman Gets a 1990s Makeover in This Parody Trailer

The ’90s were a mixed time for superheroes on film and TV. Sure, there was Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, but there was also Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin. Then you had Lois and Clark: the Corny yet Harmless Adventures of Superman. So, you can imagine that Zack Snyder’s ultra-mega-dark Batman v Superman would have looked a tad bit different back then.
YouTuber Frank Ireland (under the name ChiefBrodyRules) released a concept trailer of what Batman v Superman and the DCEU might have looked like if they had existed in the 1990s. It features John Cusack as Superman, who’s struggling to keep his identity secret while also combating the rise of the masked vigilante Batman, played by a delicious Bruce Willis. It’s bright, silly, and nostalgic. Also, Denzel Washington is Commissioner Gordon... and now I can’t picture anyone else in that role.
Now, all we have to figure out is who would’ve played Wonder Woman. My coworkers and I came up with a list:
Me: Shannen Doherty
Charles Pulliam-Moore: Gina Torres
Germain Lussier: Shannon Elizabeth
Cheryl Eddy: Sandra Bullock
Zach Ezer: Demi Moore
Katharine Trendacosta: Angelina Jolie
Evan Narcisse: Eliza Dushku
Who do you think could’ve rocked the ’90s Lasso of Truth? Let us know, and check out the concept trailer below.
More Watch This Posts:
Artist Recreates His Trip to Tokyo Through 30 Charming Short Animations
Why can’t everyone’s holiday videos be this enjoyable?
This Homemade Automatic BB Gun Is Even More Dangerous Than It Sounds
So of course you want to see it in action.
Hypnotic Video Simulates How Earth Gets Its Magnetic Field
It models the temperature patches swirling deep inside our planet.
Butch Hartman Draws Up Some Cool Ideas for Pixar TV Spinoffs
I’m not going to go into all of them because that would take forever, but I am going to point out a couple of my favourites.
shares