A Cheaper Version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Happen

Let's not beat around the bush, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 costs a lot. Far too much for most normal people to justify, especially if they're on a two-year upgrade cycle. £869 is, after all, more than I spent on my last phone and TV combined. Well Samsung might have a solution to that problem: a cheaper variant of the Note 8 with lower specs.

The handset in question was spotted on Chinese regulatory site TENAA by ITHome, where it is listed as having 4GB of RAM rather than the 6GB in the Note 8 revealed earlier this week. Other specs seem mostly the same, with a 6.3-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 835 processor (which would likely be the Exynos 8895 in Europe), IP68 waterproofing, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

MySmartPrice claims this phone should be £60-£90 cheaper than the larger Note 8, but where they got that information from isn't clear. In any case it's not that much of a discount, since the price would still be around the £800 mark. It might be enough for some to justify it, but it's not enough to make me ditch the S7 I've had for the past year.

Then there's the question of whether this phone would actually make it to the UK. A Chinese regulator means it'll probably show up there, but phone makers have a habit of only releasing cheaper phones in less-affluent countries. Then again it wouldn't stop you from importing one from China (provided the import cost isn't astronomical), though I do have first-hand experience of Samsung refusing to fix an Asian model when something goes wrong.

As always with unverified information like this, take this information with a spoonful of scepticism. Regulators don't usually make stuff up, but until Samsung confirms this device is real don't get your hopes up too much. [ITHome via TechRadar]

More Phones Posts: