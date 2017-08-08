A Tattoo Artist Inked 19 Different People to Create This Bart Simpson Flipbook

Getting a tattoo is (mostly) a lifelong commitment. So what’s more impressive than this Bart Simpson kickflip animation is that tattoo artist Phil Berge somehow convinced 19 different people that The Simpsons was still cool and relevant enough to get random frames of this flipbook inked on various body parts.

Given the long-running animated series has been creating original and unusual versions of its "couch gag" in recent years, maybe the show can hire Berge to convince hundreds of people to recreate the show’s entire opening as a series of tattoos. [Instagram - Phil Berge via Geekologie]

