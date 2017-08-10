A Very Cute and Very Literal Short About the Undeniable Spark of Attraction

In Ashley Anderson and Jacob Mann’s animated short, Extinguished, love is represented literally—as a flame right where a person’s heart beats in his or her chest. A dejected young man’s fire goes out, until a pretty new neighbor moves in. Can he play it cool or will his, ah, burning attraction get the better of him?

It’s a simple concept, but the characters are so endearing you can’t help but root for the guy, who can’t seem to avoid every imaginable embarrassment every time he interacts with his crush. [Everything Animated]

