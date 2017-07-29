Adam Warlock's Cocoon from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is Even Creepier Up Close

Versions of Adam Warlock’s cocoon have appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy films and every time I’ve seen them, my skin has crawled, even though the pods are only on the screen for the briefest of moments. Imagine my horror, then, as I gazed upon the high-definition concept art for the monstrosities.

Over the weekend, freelance artist Ian Joyner posted a 3D model of his take on Adam’s Cocoon to his ArtStation page, and while his work is absolutely phenomenal, it’s also disgusting to look at. Even though it’s fashioned out of highly-advanced Sovereign technology, the thing still looks like a horrifying cross between an ovomorph, a cockroach’s carapace, and the underside of a horseshoe crab.



Image: Ian Joyner

We already know that the thing inside the cocoon will look human enough (assuming the MCU’s Adam Warlock looks anything like his comics counterpart), but it’s going to be nearly impossible to forget that he crawled out of that thing like an insect. [Dark Horizons]

