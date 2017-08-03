Alan Partridge is Returning to the BBC as 'The Voice of Brexit'

Steve Coogan has revealed that Alan Partridge will be returning to the BBC after a 15-year hiatus as 'the voice of the BBC'. This will mark the first time the parody newscaster has appeared on the channel in 15 years.

Coogan himself believes that a return to the BBC is possible because Alan would have been pro-Brexit during last year's referendum, saying "Alan would have voted Brexit for sure. Hard Brexit, given the choice. He’s a Brexiteer because the Daily Mail told him to be."

He also revealed to The New European how Partiridge's return to the BBC is possible:

"Well, because he has got a show on the BBC, we have a problem, because we have to explain why he’s a failure, but that he has a show. The logic of what he is doing has to make sense. "It’s conceivable, because in this age of Brexit, they [the BBC] might think they need to get in touch with the ‘Little Englanders’ they ignore."

Coogan says that it's going to be "tough" to write up a script for Partridge's BBC return, saying that "it’s always difficult to make good comedy" and that he he has to match the high standard of comedy from previous Partridge-centric series. He did admit, however, that this is a good thing because it forces him to produce good work that people will enjoy.

Coogan plans to write the script for the new series by the end of the year, ready to be broadcast next Spring. [London Evening Standard]

More Tv Posts: