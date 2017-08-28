Amazon Prime Music for Students is Now Available for £5 a Month

Last week Amazon announced some new perks for its Prime Student subscription, which lets students subscribe to Prime for half the price. Now it's just revealed a new one, promising Prime Student subscribers a hefty discount on Prime Music.

For a regular person, Prime Music is £10 a month. For a Prime member it's £8 a month. For a Prime Student member it's only £5 a month. That means they get access to over 40 million tracks for half the price it would cost them if they were a non-Prime-subscribing pleb. Better still, if they sign up now Amazon will give them a six month subscription for just £6.

So if you are a poor impoverished student, and need to get your streaming fix without sponging off your parents' Spotify account, this is a decent bet. It even has Alexa voice controls, since we all know students are too lazy to get out of bed and change it themselves.

