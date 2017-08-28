streaming

Amazon Prime Music for Students is Now Available for £5 a Month

By Tom Pritchard on at

Last week Amazon announced some new perks for its Prime Student subscription, which lets students subscribe to Prime for half the price. Now it's just revealed a new one, promising Prime Student subscribers a hefty discount on Prime Music.

For a regular person, Prime Music is £10 a month. For a Prime member it's £8 a month. For a Prime Student member it's only £5 a month. That means they get access to over 40 million tracks for half the price it would cost them if they were a non-Prime-subscribing pleb. Better still, if they sign up now Amazon will give them a six month subscription for just £6.

So if you are a poor impoverished student, and need to get your streaming fix without sponging off your parents' Spotify account, this is a decent bet. It even has Alexa voice controls, since we all know students are too lazy to get out of bed and change it themselves.

