Amazon Top-Up Lets You Avoid Credit Cards Without Having to Buy a Billion Gift Cards First

If you want to shop with Amazon, you either need to hand over your credit card details or resort to buying dozens of gift cards to keep your balance in the black. But what if I told you there's another way? Amazon just launched something called Amazon Top-Up, and it works in exactly the same way as topping up a pay-as-you-go phone.

All you need to do is get yourself a barcode and take it to a PayPoint top-up shop. The person in the shop will scan the barcode, and once you hand over some cash (between £5 and £250 per go) it'll get added to your online balance. You can get yourself a barcode online or by searching 'Amazon Top Up – In Store' in Amazon's Android and iOS app.

You only need a single barcode for all your top-ups, which can be saved on your phone or printed out for easy access. Any shop that's already a PayPoint location will take your money for Amazon, and you can search for your nearest one here.

Amazon Top-Up is free from any fees or charges, but be warned: any money you add to your account is non-refundable and has to be spent on Amazon goods. It's not clear whether you can use it for things like Prime or Audible.

It feels a bit unnecessary, but I say that as a person who handed my credit card number over to Amazon. If you don't want to (or can't) do that, or you just want to limit your online spending, this could prove to be a lot more convenient than continually buying gift cards.



