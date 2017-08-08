Amazon UK's Tax Bill Was Only £7.4 Million Last Year

Get ready to put on your angry hat and start ranting about a company that you'll never stop doing business with, because it's been revealed that Amazon UK's 2016 tax bill was a mere £7.4 million. That's 50% lower than the £15.8 million it paid the previous year.

If that didn't annoy you enough, Amazon UK Services, which handles warehouses and logistics, also recorded a turnover of £1.46 billion, up from the £946 million it earned in 2015. It also received a £1.3 million tax credit from the government, which can be deducted from future tax bills.

Despite this the company's pre-tax profits appear to have fallen from £48.5 million to £24.2 million before tax.

Currently we don't have any figures for Amazon UK's sales, which are reportedly funnelled through Luxembourg, and the retailer is apparently refusing to disclose them. However in 2015 the company managed to generate £7 billion in sales revenue. Amazon claims that this information will be available when it publishes the figures from its Luxembourg-based businesses.

An Amazon spokesperson also said:

"We pay all taxes required in the UK and every country where we operate. Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly-competitive, low margin business and our continued heavy investment. We’ve invested over £6.4 billion in the UK since 2010 including opening a new head office in London and development centres in Cambridge and London this year and creating 5,000 permanent jobs across the country."

