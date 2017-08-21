Amazon's Temporarily Discounted The Echo

If you've always wanted an Amazon Echo, but couldn't never be doing with the hefty £150 price tag, you're in luck. Amazon just knocked £50 off the RRP, but it won't be staying that way forever.

That's not all, Amazon has also discounted its other gadgets, including the Echo Dot (down £5 to £45), the Fire 7 (down £10 to £40), the Fire HD 8 (down £15 to £65), along with its kid-friendly Kids Edition tablets.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition now costs £80 (£20 off), and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition costs £100 (down £30). Both of those tabletrs are more durable, come with built-in parental controls, a year's subscription to the Kids Unlimited service (which has free books, films, and TV programming), and a two-year "worry-free" guarantee. That means if it breaks, for whatever reason, Amazon will replace it for you no questions asked.

Don't dawdle, though, these offers sadly won't last forever. [Pocket Lint]

