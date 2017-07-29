An Emoji-Only Review of The Emoji Movie

More Movies Posts:
Star Wars' Snoke is an Entirely CGI Villain According to Andy Serkis
The latest Far, Far Away Bid Bad was created entirely in a computer, according to the actor who plays him.
Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From Twilight for Acting as Miserable as We Felt
It’s no secret Twilight star Robert Pattinson hates the franchise more than almost anyone else.
Somehow, Thor's Appearance in the Infinity War Footage Isn't a Ragnarok Spoiler
Doesn’t it seem like a spoiler? Yes, but maybe not a spoiler for Ragnarok.
The Uncanny Sound Illusion That Creates Suspense in Christopher Nolan's Movies
Don’t listen to this too long, or you might lose your mind.
shares