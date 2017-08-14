Another Dead Old Thing Named After Sir David Attenborough

It won't be long until all the creatures that ever existed are named after the BBC's legendary wildlife expert, as he's just bagged another one — a damselfly that lived around 100 million years ago.

The slightly new strand of damselfly was discovered trapped in amber in Kachin Province, Burma, and is to be known as the Mesosticta davidattenboroughi from now on. It's a bit cumbersome to type, but hardly anyone in the world is ever really going to have to write about it again after this, so it's not that big a deal. And it's also a better solution than letting the public decide what to call a slightly different dragonfly.

Professor Edmund Jarzembowski, from the Natural History Museum in London, helped categorise the new insect thing, and said: "It is tradition in taxonomy to contact the person concerned. Sir David was delighted because he is not only interested in the story of amber, but also a president of the British Dragonfly Society." [Breaking News]

More Animals Posts: