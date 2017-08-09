Are You Smarter Than This 12-Year-Old? Answer: Hell no

Prepare to feel dumb. Reeeeeaaaally friggin' dumb. A super smart prodigy who hails from Barnet in North London has just won the latest series of Channel 4's Child Genius. Not only is the champion only 12, he's undoubtedly accumulated more knowledge and wisdom in his decade-and-a-bit on this spinning rock than most of us will ever acquire in our entire lives.

Rahul slogged it out with another 19 smarty-pants sprogs, all aged 8-12, to claim the top spot on the game show. Clearly, people are fond of watching clever kids answer perplexing questions, because this series of Child Genius was Channel 4's most watched programme every day it aired over the past week. The final alone pulled in an impressive 1.8 million viewers.

Rahul – who has a Mensa level IQ – eventually claimed the championship by answering a question on 19th-century artists William Holman Hunt and John Everett Millais.

If you're currently sitting in front of your computer and thinking, "surely I could answer the same questions as a 12-year-old?!", here's the winning conundrum from the final – if you get it right without internet assistance, you can consider your weekend an unequivocal success:

Q: Which artistic brotherhood were William Holman Hunt and John Everett Millais?

Image: YouTube

You currently feel more perplexed than the slack-jawed koala above, don't you? Well, stop stressing your tiny brain out over it. Here's the answer:

A: The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood

In conclusion, you are much dumber than a 12-year-old child. In fairness, said kid is likely one of Britain's most intelligent human beings, but I'm betting you feel mighty stupid all the same.

[BBC]