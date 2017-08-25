Aston Martin Will be EV and Hybrid-Only by the Mid-2020s

In about 10 years time we might be seeing James Bond driving around in an all-electric Aston Martin, rather than the petrol-guzzlers he's been using since the '60s. That's because the car company intends to stop selling fossil-fuel only cars by the mid-2020s.

It's not a full fossil fuel ban, since hybrids need to get their fuel from somewhere, but it's a start. The company's first all electric car, the RapidE, is due for release in 2019, and Palmer has told the Financial Times that he expects a quarter of Aston Martin's sales to come from electric vehicles by 2030. Not that it's suddenly jumping on the bandwagon now, however, since the company has been working on hybrid and electric car concepts since at least 2015.

Palmer also told the FT that it plans to keep its electric motor technology in-house, rather than relying on partners, since he considers EV tech as a 'core' technology - like the company's V12 engine. He considers it important to keep core technology within the company and have Aston do all the work for itself.

It's also a strange turn of events, since just last month CEO Andy Palmer declared the government's plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040 as "absurd". Though, in fairness, that comment was more a criticism of the UK's commitment to its motoring industry and the fact that China is supposedly 10 years ahead of us in terms of battery tech. [Ars Technica via Engadget]

