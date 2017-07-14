aircraft

Boeing Draws A 787 In The Sky Using A 787

By Tom Pritchard on at

If you have to spend over 17 hours testing a new aeroplane engine, you might as well do whatever you can to make the whole thing more interesting. So when Boeing started testing a new Rolls Royce engine on a 787 Dreamliner, it did what anyone would do: they drew a picture.

A picture of a 787 Dreamliner, drawn with a 787 Dreamliner. Obviously someone in management wouldn't let them draw a giant penis. Most of the journey was documented by FlightRadar 24, who then posted the progress on Twitter.

