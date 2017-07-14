Boeing Draws A 787 In The Sky Using A 787

If you have to spend over 17 hours testing a new aeroplane engine, you might as well do whatever you can to make the whole thing more interesting. So when Boeing started testing a new Rolls Royce engine on a 787 Dreamliner, it did what anyone would do: they drew a picture.

A picture of a 787 Dreamliner, drawn with a 787 Dreamliner. Obviously someone in management wouldn't let them draw a giant penis. Most of the journey was documented by FlightRadar 24, who then posted the progress on Twitter.

Keep an eye on this one, especially near Marquette, Michigan. Though, it'll be a while... ✈️👀 https://t.co/ltUSXWvJ2a pic.twitter.com/hHYF3wjGOG — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

When you have to test your new @RollsRoyce engine for 17 hours, you might as well have a bit of fun. pic.twitter.com/8IrBDzomHH — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

More Aircraft Posts: