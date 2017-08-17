Bournemouth Pier Enters the Marvel Universe

Bournemouth Pier shall now forever be known as the place where a massive Spider-Man had an ice cream, as the local tourist board thought that a vast mural of the Marvel character might be a good way of luring families into the area.

It's the work of Ambassadeur Art Gallery and a team of students from Arts University Bournemouth, with the launch of "Bournemouth's Biggest Ever Public Street Art Project" seeing anyone attending the opening day in costume getting themselves a free ice cream. To celebrate... diversity? Ice cream? Holidays?

Wonder Woman shouldn't be there though, should she? [BBC]

Image credit: Facebook

