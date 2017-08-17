Bournemouth Pier Enters the Marvel Universe

Bournemouth Pier shall now forever be known as the place where a massive Spider-Man had an ice cream, as the local tourist board thought that a vast mural of the Marvel character might be a good way of luring families into the area.
It's the work of Ambassadeur Art Gallery and a team of students from Arts University Bournemouth, with the launch of "Bournemouth's Biggest Ever Public Street Art Project" seeing anyone attending the opening day in costume getting themselves a free ice cream. To celebrate... diversity? Ice cream? Holidays?
Wonder Woman shouldn't be there though, should she? [BBC]
Image credit: Facebook
More Art Posts:
This Fan Art of Rick and Morty's Vindicators Is So Good It Hurts to Look At
Drink it in. Savour it. Bask in its glory.
World's Greatest Trucker Tattoo Makes This Guy Look Like a Tiny Person Driving Another Human
It’s like something out of Men In Black, except that no one has to have their memories erased after seeing it.
These Animated Vintage Textbooks Would Make School Feel Like an Acid Trip
Whoa, man. Totally far out.
A Tattoo Artist Inked 19 Different People to Create This Bart Simpson Flipbook
Next step: tattooing hundreds of people to recreate the Simpsons title sequence.
shares