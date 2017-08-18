Bust a Move to the Sound Effects of Indiana Jones

When you think of Indiana Jones you don’t necessarily think of sounds. You think of Harrison Ford, snakes, Nazis, and adventure. But the sounds are crucial (whips, guns, killer ghosts) and this video uses them in a damn delightful way.

Now, obviously John Williams’ music itself is delightful. But what you’re about to watch uses sound effects. And only sound effects. Yet things happen so quickly and seamlessly, you never even think about them.

Behold, this sound effect remix by Eclectic Method (warning: the cuts are fast and strobe):

