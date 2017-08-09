Combine Gatwick and EasyJet for the UK's Longest Flight Delays

Analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data covering the summers of 2015 and 2016 has revealed the most-delayed flights and the most delay-hit airports in the UK and Ireland, with the losers being the easily guessable combination of (a) EasyJet and (b) Gatwick.

The numbers show that the average delay of an EasyJet flight was 24 minutes, while the average waiting time for a flight leaving Gatwick came out to 27 minutes. So don't bother running through the airport if you're late for an EasyJet departure at London's southerly airport, as they're probably still loading it up with crisps and baguettes for the proles who can't go more than 50 minutes without some salty carbohydrates.

Aer Lingus had the smallest flight delays at just 12 minutes, with Flybe second with a 13-minute delay average. Leeds Bradford Airport and Belfast's George Best terminal were the most prompt for getting people away, with delays of just 10 minutes reducing how much money the WHSmith franchises take from the bored and trapped. [BBC]

More Transport Posts: