Cornwall Hasn't Got Enough Pirates

An attempt to break the world record for the number of pirates gathered together in one place has failed, after enthusiasm for ironic fancy dress — not stealing Game of Thrones off the internet — failed to reach anticipated highs.
The shot at gathering the most "pirates" in one place was being organised in Penzance, Cornwall, where organisers had hoped to beat a record held by the seaside town of Hastings for assembling the most people dressed up like pirates. The record stands at 15,000, a number that Penzance failed to hit, despite the attendance of local MP for St Ives Derek Thomas, who wore a bandana and an eye patch and a shirt that may have been part of the costume or may have just been a terrible baggy shirt, and also carried a stick.
The rules stated that to be considered in proper pirate attire at least two items must be worn, so anyone half-heartedly just wearing a hat or carrying a child's sword didn't count, hence Cornwall's failure to be best a being pirates. [BBC]
Image credit: Twitter
