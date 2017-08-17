Deliveroo Celebrates Fry-Day by Giving Away Free Chips

Who doesn't love free food? I know I don't. If you're like me, you should be ecstatic to hear that Deliveroo is giving away free chips until midnight tonight.

The food delivery service is teaming up with 150 restaurants across the country to give people a free bagged of potatoey goodness. All you have to do is download the Deliveroo app (Android & iOS) and search for the 'Free Fries-Day' tag.

That'll show you which restaurants near you are taking part in the promotion, and for every main course you order Deliveroo will give you the option of adding a portion of chips for the low-low price of zero pence.

What better way to get fat than with free chips? Nom nom nom. [London Evening Standard]

More Food Posts: