Doctor Who's New Companion is... Bradley Walsh?

On one level, the news that the new companion for the next Doctor is probably going to be a man makes sense. The Doctor's a woman now, so a male assistant is a reasonable switch to make. But... BRADLEY WALSH?
The man who made his name as an ITV quiz show host and Coronation Street actor is apparently about to be officially confirmed in the role -- unless this is all a scam to create publicity for Walsh's current daytime quiz slot -- making the 57-year-old one of the more unusual casting decisions we've seen on TV for a while. Mind you, it was supposed to be Kris Marshall as the Doctor according to sources last time, and that turned out to be a load of nonsense. [MEN]
