Dota 2 Bot Annihilates eSports Pro, Thus Proving We'll All Soon Be Enslaved by AI Armies of Killer Machines

The robots are coming for the human race, and they're going to turn us into fleshy batteries... which is totally cool if it means I get to come back as an impossibly handsome jiu-jitsu master. In the lead up to real life morphing into The Matrix, an AI (funded by an Elon Musk startup) just beat the tar out of some of the world's best Dota 2 players.

The MOBA is one of the most popular video games in all of competitive eSports, but no matter how good the best squishy humans are at the game, it seems OpenAI is better. Developers at the startup claim the AI learned to beat top Dota pros after just two weeks of real-time learning. The end result? OpenAI absolutely decimated established eSports champ Danylo "Dendi" Ishutin in a segment that popped up during Valve's annual Dota 2 tournament. Here's a video of the vigorous beating:

Elon Musk seems pretty chuffed... probably because OpenAI is going to turn into Skynet and run the magnate's future army of terminators.

OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

The team behind OpenAI plan on extending the bot's capabilities with the hope it can compete in 5-v-5 matches at Dota 2 tournaments next year.

The year after that, it'll presumably start trying to take control of our nuclear silos.