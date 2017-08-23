Etta Candy's Perspective is the Only One That Matters in This New Wonder Woman Clip

Sure, Diana Prince is great and all, but we know the real star of the Wonder Woman movie was Etta Candy, Diana’s woman-at-arms and her posh guide to London customs and fashion. In a new clip promoting the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the film, Etta (Lucy Davis) gives her own perspective on things.

Image: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

The short clip is a fun little inversion of the film’s narrative. As recounted by Etta, the events of the story are not so much about a heroic outsider saving the world and more the introduction of a powerful woman into London society, with Etta, of course, as her fabulous guide. Though she does admit that there might be some utility in Diana’s more heroic assets, particularly that golden lasso of hers.

This video is further stoking my desire to see an Etta Candy solo film. She’s definitely got the charisma. Fortunately, Warner Bros. seems to agree (well, not about the movie, but I can still dream): the Blu Ray will feature a new epilogue starring Etta leading her own adventure, “[getting] the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity’s future.” I can’t wait.

The video is below, and Wonder Woman hits digital on August 29th, with a Blu Ray release following on October 9th in the UK.

