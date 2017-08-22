Everything You Need to Know About the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Speculation over Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 seems to have been going on since the Note 7 was released and promptly starting exploding. Now after all that time it's finally been revealed. Here's everything we about about it so far.

The announcement is still ongoing, so we don't have a full picture just yet. We'll be constantly updating as information arrives, however, so don't go anywhere.

Display

The Note 8 bumps up the standard Samsung flagship resolution from QHD up to QHD+ (3200×1800). It's not quite 4K, but it's still better than the 2960 x 1440 from the S8 and S8+. The Note 8 sticks with the Super AMOLED display and Edge curves that have been standard since the Note 7, and also has the bezel-free Infinity display that debuted with the S8 earlier this year. That means that the phone manages to squeeze a 6.3-inch display into a much smaller phone.

Guts

Inside we've got the 64-bit Exynos 8895 CPU and a whopping 6GB of RAM. That's the same CPU as the S8 and S8+, but with a nice boost to the RAM. That's the most RAM we've had in a Samsung flagship here in the UK, since the 6GB S8+ variant hasn't been made available in the UK.

Also in there is 64GB of storage, a microSD slot (cards up to 256GB are supported), a disappointing 3,300 mAh battery, USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP68 water resistance. All of that runs on Android Nougat (7.0), which feels like an oversight given the recent release of Oreo.

That battery is a bit of a disappointment, especially since the S8+ had 3,500 mAh of capacity, but presumably Samsung will have some excuses to justify the smaller battery.

Features

As with its predecessors, the Note 8 comes with fast charging (quoted spec), wireless charging, an iris scanner, and the same rear-facing fingerprint scanner as the S8.

As with the S8, the Note 8 has a dedicated button for the Bixby virtual assistant - which should actually get put to good use now that the voice features are available here in the UK. Even if they are in US English. The Bixby button can also be sort-of customised this time, but only with Bixby voice commands. The button still only activates Bixby, but this time you add your own personal flair to its commands. Sounds like Bixby might actually be useful in the near future!

It does have DeX support, like both S8s, and the S-Pen is backto do all the S-Pen things like drawing and a bunch of new gesture-based features. Like translating text by hovering the stylus over it.

Samsung's also included a new features called 'App Pair' which lets you open up two of your most-used apps at the same time in split-screen mode.

Camera

From the camera side of things we have a dual-lens 12MP rear shooter, and an 8MP front-facing camera - the same as both S8s. Just with an extra lens, obviously. Like the iPhone 7 that second lens has a 2x optical zoom. Some had expected Samsung to offer 3x zoom and one-up the competition, but alas that doesn't seem to be the case. The primary lens has an aperture of f/1.7, while the second has a f/2.4.

Both lenses come with OIS as well, working together to keep everything looking nice and steady.

Release Date

Preorders will open in the UK later today, and tomorrow in the US. Samsung has promised a 15th September release date stateside, and presumably the UK release will be around the same time. The base price is indeed £869 for a SIM free handset, and contracts are expected to start from £60 a month

Colour options include hipstery-sounding Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue.

Updating...