Fire and Explosives Make Falling Dominoes Far More Interesting

We’ve been told our entire lives not to play with fire. But whoever coined that expression never stopped to think about how flames and explosions could make falling dominoes even more captivating to watch.

Using matches, candles, sparklers, and firecrackers, YouTube’s Kaplamino created this chain reaction that’s triggered by nothing but dominoes toppling over. You’ll want to skip ahead to the video’s two-minute mark to watch the entire sequence play out, which concludes with the domino-equivalent of fireworks. Although a classic burning schoolhouse would have been a far more dramatic finale. [YouTube via Neatorama]

More Watch This Posts: