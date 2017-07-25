First Photo From Ant-Man and The Wasp is of Hope Van Dyne Looking Badass in a Brand New Wasp Suit

One of the last things we saw in the original Ant-Man film from 2015 was the Wasp suit that Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) was always destined to wear. Today, we got our first look at the suit she’ll don in next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and it’s a liiiiitle bit different.

The Wasp suit that we saw in Ant-Man was noticeably different from Scott Lang’s Ant-Man suit, featuring more gold and blue accents compared to Scott’s red and black. In a photo Lilly posted of herself from the next movie’s set, however, we see that at least one of the suit’s she’ll wear is much darker and reminiscent of Nadia Pym’s in Marvel’s comics right now.

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017

Also, this new suit seems to have the sleeves that the first Wasp suit was missing, though in exchange for extra arm fabric, it’s seemingly lost its wings. Perhaps this is just a test suit Hope wears to get used to shifting in size.

We’ll find out when Ant-Man and The Wasp hits cinemas next July.

