Formula One Launches eSports Race Championship

The F1 universe is about to expand into eSports, with a series later this year looking to crown the best video game F1 race driver in the world.

The Formula 1 eSports Series World Championship is based around the Gfinity operations, and will use Codemasters' racing title F1 2017 to simulate the F1 universe. Things start in September with qualification rounds, which will create a hotlist of the 40 best competitors.

These will be invited to the Gfinity Arena in London in October to compete live in a semi final, with the 20 winners of this competing again in November on the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, when the F1 eSports World Champion will be crowned. The winner gets to be a character in F1 2018 next year, too.

It'll probably have to be 7Up Free that's sprayed around instead of champagne, though, in case the winner's only 12 years old. [Reuters]

