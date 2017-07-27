Glittery iPhone Cases Recalled After Dozens Burned by Mystery Liquid

All that glitters is recalled.

MixBin Electronics just recalled thousands of iPhone cases that contained liquid and glitter because they were burning users. A US Consumer Product Safety Commission report noted that there have been 24 reports around the world, including 19 in the US, of skin irritation or chemical burns.

“One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands,” the report states.

There have been about 263,000 of these cases sold in the US as well as 11,400 in Canada and 400 in Mexico. They were sold by major retailers including Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret.

“In the United Kingdom, the distributor has received four reports of chemical burns, itching, redness, and blisters due to the leakage of the liquid material contained in the liquid glitter phone case,” according to a recall page on the Government of Canada website.

As for what in the hell this “liquid material” is made of, we have reached out to MixBin for comment. According to the Amazon page of one MixBin glitter iPhone case (which is no longer for sale), the fluid is “safe food grade snow globe liquid.”

So if you caught yourself daydreaming over a shimmering iPhone case with the Victoria’s Secret logo emblazoned on it, think again. It may ooze out and burn your beautiful face. Also, come on. These cases are so fugly. [Consumerist]

