Help Elon Musk Sell Teslas and He'll Reward You by Letting You Dig a Tunnel for Him

Tesla’s referral programme has proven to be one of the company’s most effective tools for selling cars. By rewarding referrals with event invites, private tours, and car upgrades, the company has fueled the cult of Tesla and turned Tesla drivers into an army of brand ambassadors.

As programme members refer more people, they can unlock “secret level” prizes. Their latest secret-level offer is a truly unique experience: helping Elon Musk dig a tunnel.

Tesla news site Teslarati posted a screenshot of one of the referral programme’s latest offers. “You’ve unlocked the second secret level. Share your referral code to give 5 more of your friends free unlimited Supercharging and $1,000 off a new Model S or Model X,” the message reads. “Once all 5 take delivery, we’ll give you the opportunity to drive an electric tunnel boring machine with The Boring Company in Hawthorne, CA.”

Tesla founder Elon Musk created The Boring Company to bore tunnels (GET IT?) for underground roads and hyperloop tubes. California is where The Boring Company and Musk’s other company SpaceX are based, and where Musk has begun to dig his first tunnel, which he believes will eventually lead to LAX Airport and connect to several cities in the Los Angeles area.

That’s going to take a lot of drilling. And it seems referral programme members will get the “opportunity” to contribute to the dig.

But according to Musk, the work is fun! Musk confirmed to Gizmodo that the offer is real, and added, “I’ve been down there on the machine and it’s mind blowing.” [Teslarati]

