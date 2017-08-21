Android O is Oreo: Here Are All the Newly Announced Features

After many months of speculation and name-guessing, Google has finally unveiled the final version of Android Oreo - the latest version of its mobile operating system.

Here are all the latest features coming to Oreo:

Picture-in-picture mode that lets you watch YouTube videos or make video calls while doing other things. Presumably this will be for Google-made services until developers can catch up and update.

Android Instant Apps, which lets you use apps without having to wait for them to download first

Autofill for your apps, if you choose to activate it

Notification dots, which let you quickly see what's happening on your phone, with the option to clear your notifications in one fell swoop.

60 new emoji, if you're bothered about having more emoticons.

Google also promises that Oreo will be faster (boasting that it's twice as fast on the Pixel), and optimises both battery and memory by limiting how much can run in the background.

Also coming is Google Play Protect will launch alongside Android Oreo to make devices more secure by removing harmful apps, making it easier to remotely locate or erase your device, and improved privacy tools to guard against dodgy apps. It'll be available on all devices running Android 4.2 or above.

Google will be rolling Oreo out to Pixel, Nexus 5X and 6P devices, and any Android phones enrolled in the Android Beta Program. It'll also be coming to the Pixel C and Nexus Player. As for everyone else, well, erm, sorry but you're going to have to make do with what you have until your manufacturer sorts itself out.

More Android Posts: