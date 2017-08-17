Here's a Teaser for Next Week's Game of Thrones Finale

Sadly, the last episode of Game of Thrones is just around the corner, and then we've a whole year to wait for the final ever series. Boo, hiss.
HBO released a teaser trailer for the season finale, though. It doesn't give much away, but hopefully it'll be a doozy.
Daenerys has her army of Unsullied poised and waiting for a fight, and it looks like a legion of ships is also setting upon King's Landing. There's going to be a lot of bloodshed, that's for sure.
There's a lot of questions left open, and I'm not quite sure how much can actually be packed into just one hour-long episode. Still, I'm hyped. Roll on 2am Monday morning, where I'll be putting matchsticks in my eyes to try and stay awake to watch it.
