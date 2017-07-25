Here's Your First Look at Deadpool 2's Cable

Last week, we got an excellent look at Zazie Beetz in action as Deadpool 2's probability-altering mutant mercenary Domino. Now, after months of teasing, we finally have a look at the movie’s other mutant addition: Deadpool’s long-time comrade and time-travelling maniac Cable.

As he did with last week’s reveal, Ryan Reynolds posted the teaser image to Twitter today, presumably ahead of actor Josh Brolin filming scenes on location under the prying eyes of paparazzi.

We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future. #PremiumCABLE #JoshBrolin pic.twitter.com/JV3yBIIPQH — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2017

And here’s an even better look at the character, courtesy of Cable co-creator Rob Liefeld:

Image: Instagram

Compared to the wonderful twist on Domino’s design for Beetz’s costume, this is an extremely comics-faithful look for the Cable, right down to the three-pronged scar over his eye—and yet, surprisingly creepy too.

