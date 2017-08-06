Hey Look, its an iPhone 8 Leak

I'm not a big fan of phone leak coverage. There's a lot of it, much of it rather contradictory, and there's a very high chance that some of the 'leaks' are totally fake. But Evan Blass (aka Twitter's @evleaks) is usually pretty reliable when it comes to these things. So when he posts a picture of an iPhone 8 (or whatever it ends up being called), it's a good idea to pay attention.

The render above, posted in the wee hours of this morning, show what is supposedly the next iPhone in some sort of case. We can ignore the case, since that's probably from one of Apple's third-party partners, but the phone itself (if legit) could tell us a few things about the new iPhone.

The first is that it has no bezel, much like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and LG's G6, making Apple the next big phone maker to opt for the bigger screen in a smaller body. There's also no physical home button, which means there's probably a virtual home button akin to he one found on non-Samsung Android phones. I'm sure plenty of people can hope that this means it'll have a proper back button, but we'll have to wait and see what the final version of iOS 11 brings.

What this means for TouchID isn't clear. Some rumours suggest Apple has been working on embedding it into the phone's display, but since gave up. More recent leaks seem to show a fingerprint scanner on the back - ala most Android phones. There've also been murmurs about 3D facial recognition replacing TouchID altogether. Apple was also granted a patent for a fingerprint scanner in the power button, though how it managed that is beyond me. Other companies have already had finger print scanners i the power button, including Sony's Xperia Z5.

The final point of note is that Blass's leak also includes two front cameras, so it's same to assume that there will be two on the back again. That being said, whether this is the regular sized iPhone 8, or the Plus variant, has yet to be revealed. That extra screen space confuses things a bit.

As I said before, Blass has a pretty good track record with his leaks, but there is always a chance that even he got duped. Take all of this with a pinch of salt, since we won't find out what's true and what's not until Tim Cook wanders out on stage to tell us himself. [@evleaks]

More Apple Posts: