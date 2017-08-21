Homemade Remote Control Nerf Grenade Takes Out Opponents in Every Direction

They’re fun, but Nerf’s blasters, even the most powerful ones, aren’t known for their impeccable accuracy. So if you find yourself in the heat of battle surrounded by opponents, you’d be much better off with this Nerf grenade in your arsenal, which blasts foam darts in all directions.

Designed and built by YouTube’s Giaco Whatever, the grenade uses a remote control valve and a small CO2 canister to simultaneously launch eight darts, increasing your odds of hitting your target. You’ll just want to make sure you find cover before triggering the remote, because this grenade can’t tell the difference between friend and foe. [YouTube]

