How To Make a Tiny Popsicle Stick Violin to Play When Your Friends Start Whining

It took Antonio Stradivari months to create one of his instrumental masterpieces, but you can make yourself a tiny wooden violin in just a few hours using popsicle sticks, toothpicks, coffee stirrers, and string. It can’t be used to play Mozart, but you can still pretend to play it whenever your friends start complaining about their inconsequential life problems.

You’ll need to be handy with a craft knife to pull this one off, but even still, it probably wouldn’t hurt to keep a few bandages on hand given how intricate some of these parts and cuts are. Just don’t complain to anyone if you do, lest they start playing their own tiny violins in response. [YouTube via Laughing Squid]

