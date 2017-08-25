HTC is Apparently Thinking of Selling its VR Division, or Perhaps Even the Whole Company

According to a report from Bloomberg that arrived yesterday, HTC is considering sell off its VR division or possibly even the entire business.

It's no secret that HTC's smartphone business peaked a few years back, and in recent years its attempts to compete with the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Google haven't met much in the way of success. Now sources speaking to Bloomberg claim the Taiwanese company has brought on new advisers to help it come up with new strategies for moving forward.

Unfortunately for VR fans, the division that developed the Vive headset seems to be the most vulnerable. The report claims a number of options are being considered for that part of HTC's business, including strategic investor partnerships, spinning off the division into its own business (not the first time this has been considered), or just being done with it all and selling the division outright.

Selling HTC as a whole company is also on the cards, but one of the sources claims that isn't likely. The company is comprised of many different parts, and it apparently wouldn't make sense for a single buyer to purchase them all.

Bloomberg's reports says that HTC hasn't made any firm decisions yet, and while these measures are being considered there's a chance nothing will change and the business will stay as is.

We don't really know how this is going to play out, and VR enthusiasts might be a little worried. Oculus Rift is compatible with Steam VR games, but since those games are developed with the Vive in mind there are more compatibility issues to worry about. Similarly, while Steam VR and the Vive aren't mutually exclusive, the Vive remains the only Steam headset on sale (even though others have been in development).

We'll just have to wait and see what happens. VR isn't likely to kill off VR, but it could be one extra obstacle on the bumpy road to mainstream acceptance. [Bloomberg via TechRadar]

