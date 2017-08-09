Hurricane Gert Could Bring Britain The Most Swelteringly Toasty Day of August

Hurricanes get a bad wrap. If they're not destroying people's houses, they're uprooting Barney's Bowl-A-Rama. But these blustering cyclones can also carry more positive side effects: they can bring about some seriously sunny weather.

Image: 20th Century Fox

As Hurricane Gert comes close to ending as it moves across the Atlantic Ocean, the aftermath of the storm is likely to bring heat and humidity to the South of England.

While the UK's Met Office expects weather in the North of England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland to remain patchy, the South will likely see an upswing in temperatures as a result of Gert.

Indeed, the agency is expecting temps to rise up to 25C (77F) towards the end of the weekend, with meteorologist Charlie Powell predicting "tropical and humid" conditions in parts of Southern England.

The aftermath of the category two hurricane could even lead to temps as high as 26-27C (78.8-80.6F) on Monday, which would make it the hottest day of August.

Sweltering, cyclone-assisted weather or not, Gert's fictional cousin, Hurricane Barbara, is still a big jerk...

