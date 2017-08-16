I Refuse to Believe This World Champion Wasn't Born With Yo-Yos Attached to His Arms

Last week, the 2017 World Yo-Yo Championship was held in Reykjavík, Iceland. And as in years past, watching these performers, including world champion Shu Takada, can only lead you to a single conclusion: these competitors were probably born with yo-yos attached to their arms.

How else could someone ever get this good at playing with yo-yos unless they had to spend every waking moment of their life dealing with spinning tops tethered to strings at the end of each arm? Would it have been an easy childhood? No. But at least once a year these afflicted folk get to show off what they’ve learned at this championship. [YouTube via The Awesomer]

More Watch this Posts: