movies

Ian McShane Has Joined the New Hellboy Movie

By Cheryl Eddy on at

Though Ian McShane is best-known for his TV work — Mr. Wednesday on American Gods, Brother Ray on Game of Thrones, Al Swearengen on Deadwood, etc. — the colourful actor has also had his share of memorable big-screen outings. He’ll be adding another now that he’s joined the Hellboy reboot.

McShane will play Professor Broom, guardian of Hellboy, played by Stranger Things’ David Harbour; it’s the character the late John Hurt played in the Guillermo del Toro Hellboy films, though one imagines the two actors will have rather different interpretations of the role. Neil Marshall (The Descent) is directing the film (full title: Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen), with a story that will see the main character battling a sorceress. Presumably, we’ll soon learn who’ll play that villain, since the project is aiming to start shooting next month. [Variety]

More Film Posts:

Suicide Squad 2 Has Lost Yet Another Director

By Charles Pulliam-Moore on 01 Aug 2017 at 7:00AM

Warner Bros. has yet to announce an official release date for Suicide Squad 2, but one imagines it will want to nail down a director before we hear any news about that.

Tags: