Ian McShane Has Joined the New Hellboy Movie

Though Ian McShane is best-known for his TV work — Mr. Wednesday on American Gods, Brother Ray on Game of Thrones, Al Swearengen on Deadwood, etc. — the colourful actor has also had his share of memorable big-screen outings. He’ll be adding another now that he’s joined the Hellboy reboot.
McShane will play Professor Broom, guardian of Hellboy, played by Stranger Things’ David Harbour; it’s the character the late John Hurt played in the Guillermo del Toro Hellboy films, though one imagines the two actors will have rather different interpretations of the role. Neil Marshall (The Descent) is directing the film (full title: Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen), with a story that will see the main character battling a sorceress. Presumably, we’ll soon learn who’ll play that villain, since the project is aiming to start shooting next month. [Variety]
More Film Posts:
Star Wars: Episode IX's New Writer is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jack Thorne
He'll be working from a draft penned by the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow
Animated Short In a Heartbeat is About Love That's Too Big to Keep a Secret
In a Heartbeat is a caring testament to the risks and rewards of young love, and will make any heart go aflutter.
Suicide Squad 2 Has Lost Yet Another Director
Warner Bros. has yet to announce an official release date for Suicide Squad 2, but one imagines it will want to nail down a director before we hear any news about that.
The Week in Geek: Watchmen, Captain Marvel, DC's Doomsday Clock, and More
We have a close-up look at Captain Marvel's villains, news on what DC's Doomsday Clock could have been, news on the Watchmen series, and more.
shares