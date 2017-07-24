Ikea's UK division has jumped on the home electricity storage bandwagon, and is now offering to install an LG-built battery in the house of anyone who happens to have their own renewable generation system.

The big sell is to people who are out all day working and therefore don't use their sun-made electricity. Saving it in a battery could reduce bills without affecting the amount of feed-in-tariff returns the panels make, although with battery costs starting at around the £5,000 mark, buyers had better plan on using it properly and have an effective prayer system that guarantees above average sunshine for the next 15 years.

As with the panels themselves, Ikea's using outside installation specialist Solarcentury to handle the wiring and everything, as it's not quite as simple as loading up a van and plugging it in. [Ikea via Engadget]

More Batteries Posts: