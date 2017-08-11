Isis Street to Remain in Derbyshire

Residents of Isis Way in Derbyshire have failed in a bid to have the street's name changed to something less inflammatory, as hardly anyone bothered responding to a public consultation on the matter so... the name stays.

A parish council consultation on the potential for a name change only came up with seven responses, which isn't really enough of a critical outpouring to make such a large change to one of our historic place names. So a few people will have to continue being sniggered at when on the phone to call centres.

Besides, as people who live there are probably bored of telling visitors, the name was taken from a river and is not -- repeat not -- designed to show the area's support for Islamic State, or the bad sort of ISIS that's always in the news. [BBC]

