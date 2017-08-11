Isis Street to Remain in Derbyshire

Residents of Isis Way in Derbyshire have failed in a bid to have the street's name changed to something less inflammatory, as hardly anyone bothered responding to a public consultation on the matter so... the name stays.
A parish council consultation on the potential for a name change only came up with seven responses, which isn't really enough of a critical outpouring to make such a large change to one of our historic place names. So a few people will have to continue being sniggered at when on the phone to call centres.
Besides, as people who live there are probably bored of telling visitors, the name was taken from a river and is not -- repeat not -- designed to show the area's support for Islamic State, or the bad sort of ISIS that's always in the news. [BBC]
More History Posts:
Disturbing Data Visualisation Shows Just How Many People Would Die in a Nuclear War
Artist Neil Halloran applies data-driven storytelling to illustrate the human cost of using nukes.
German Enigma Machine Found at Flea Market Fetches Nearly £40,000 at Auction
Incredibly, the collector found the machine at a flea market in Bucharest—which suggests Romania may house other machines still waiting to be discovered.
The Black Death May Have Had a Surprising Effect on the Environment
Humans have always impacted their environment, and we’re just starting to come to terms with the consequences.
Experts Cast Doubt on That New Photo Alleged to Show Amelia Earhart
The information is sketchy at best, and you'd have thought the photographer would've told someone about it at the time.
shares